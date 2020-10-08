Menu Search Log in

As the Crow flies: Allen runner earns weekly honor

ACC runner Devan Crow was named NJCAA male athlete of the week for his work at the Red Devil Duals Saturday. The news comes as Allen's men team has been voted no. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division II cross country teams.

October 8, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Allen Community College runner Devan Crow (2) leads a group of runners, including ACC teammate Brig Merritt at Saturday's Red Devil Duals. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen Community College’s Devan Crow led the Red Devil men’s cross country team to victory in the Red Devil Duals Saturday in Iola.

For his efforts, the Allen sophomore was named the NJCAA Division II male athlete of the week.

Crow took third overall in the men’s division in the 8K (a hair less than 5 miles) race, finishing in 25 minutes, 42.7 seconds.

