As the Crow flies: Allen runner earns weekly honor

Allen Community College’s Devan Crow led the Red Devil men’s cross country team to victory in the Red Devil Duals Saturday in Iola.
For his efforts, the Allen sophomore was named the NJCAA Division II male athlete of the week.
Crow took third overall in the men’s division in the 8K (a hair less than 5 miles) race, finishing in 25 minutes, 42.7 seconds.
