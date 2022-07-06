 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Astros dump Royals

Houston's Yordan Alvarez threw out a runner at the plate and hit a crucial home run — both eighth inning — as the Astros defeated Kansas City, 9-7. It marked the second straight game, and third in four games, that the Royals were unable to hold onto a lead.

July 6, 2022 - 3:24 PM

The Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on July 5, 2022, in Houston. Photo by (Logan Riely/Getty Images/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — Long established as a star at the plate, Yordan Alvarez has been showing flashes of brilliance on defense this season, too.

Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night.

The Astros also got homers from Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz as they extended their winning streak to a major league-best eight games.

