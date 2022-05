HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Ashlynn Works is continuing her Humboldt connection in high school.

Works is the daughter of James and Andrea Works, formerly of Humboldt in Kansas, before moving to Humboldt, Iowa, where Ashlynn is a sophomore in high school.

Works has been busy in track and field this spring, setting career highs at a state track meet qualifying event May 12 in Gilber, Iowa.