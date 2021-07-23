 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Athletes go it alone as Olympic venues remain empty

No spectators will be allowed at the majority of venues, where athletes will hang medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

July 23, 2021 - 1:48 PM

The Olympic rings are seen at the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo on June 3, 2021. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Michael Phelps reached for his mother’s hand through a chainlink fence near the pool. The 19-year-old swimmer had just won his first Olympic medal — gold, of course — at the 2004 Athens Games, and he wanted to share it with the woman who raised him on her own.

That kind of moment between loved ones won’t be happening at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

No spectators — local or foreign — will be allowed at the vast majority of venues, where athletes will hang medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. No handshakes or hugs on the podium, either.

