Vote for September Athletes of the Month!

The fall sports season is officially underway in the Allen County area and high school and junior college athletes have been putting their skills on display all month long. With six different schools in the area and lots of athletes to choose from, here’s a picture of the top six athletes in this month’s competition.
Vote for your picks here. The poll is currently live and will remain open until midnight Thursday. We’ll announce the winners Saturday in both our print and online editions.
Blake Ellis
The Humboldt football standout started at quarterback for the first time in his career this season and surprised many with his success. In the team’s season-opening victory against Fredonia, Ellis threw for three touchdowns and 191 yards and also rushed for 170 yards, turning everyone’s heads.
Then in a week three matchup with Neoedesha, Ellis threw for another two touchdowns and 133 yards through the air. He has also helped lead his Cubs to a 3-1 start to the season and is a clear reason for hope for succes for the Humboldt football team.
Jesse Taylor
Earlier this month, Taylor took first place at the Caney Valley Invitational with a speedy time of 8:22 in a 1.5-mile race. Taylor’s first-place finish helped his Iola cross country team take home the gold while Humboldt took second.
It was Taylor’s second consecutive first-place finish. He won the Fort Scott Invitational on Sept. 8 as well. That race saw Taylor finish with a mark of 18:48 in the two-mile race. It’s safe to say Taylor is making a name for himself in the cross country ranks this season.
Brayden Lawson
In Marmaton Valley’s 60-14 drubbing of Yates Center on Sept. 9, Lawson passed for six touchdowns and 332 yards while also rushing for another 116 yards. Then this past Friday against Marais des Cygnes Valley, Lawson went for four touchdowns and 215 yards.
The quarterback is only a sophomore and is a multi-sport athlete. He also takes to the hardwood in the winter for the Wildcats men’s basketball team. He has helped Marmaton Valley win two games this season in convincing fashion by a combined score of 118-26.
Kiera Fawson
Fawson has been the most dominant tennis player in the Allen County area for quite some time now. The junior Mustang wrapped up the month by taking first place at Chanute twice in a row, on Sept. 15 and 21.
The first match at Chanute saw Fawson go undefeated against Pittsburg, Coffeyville and Chanute. She then defeated three schools again at Chanute only a week later including both the Chanute blue and gold teams, as well as Paola.
McKenna Hammond
Hammond helped her Crest volleyball team to a sweep last Tuesday against Oswego and Altoona-Midway as the team improved to an impressive 18-4 record. She led in serving with a 100% success rate and also made 23 digs and a block on defense.
She also led the Lady Lancers in a sweep at Mound City earlier in the month, when she went 19-for-21 with nine aces from the serving line. Hammond has been a force to be reckoned with from the serving line and looks to continue her run into October.
AJ Belcher
Belcher took first place in the JV cross country race at Humboldt last week and impressed with a time of 27:33 in the 5K race.
Advertisement