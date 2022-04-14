Athletes soar at IMS track showcase

In a welcome return to spring, Iola’s Riverside Park was packed to the gills with more than 1,000 young athletes Tuesday.
The occasion was the Terry Lower Invitational, drawing students from 15 schools from across southeast Kansas, making it one of the largest middle school track and field competitions in the state.
This was the largest such competition in Iola since 2019.
The 2020 event was canceled as part of the COVID-19 shutdown, while last year’s was truncated because of the same reason.
Those who attended Tuesday’s competition were treated to a number of scintillating performances amid blustery conditions.
Among the highlights:
Iola’s eighth-grade boys were buoyed by gold medal-winning performances by Noah Schowengerdt in the 400- and 800-meter runs, Jakolby Hill in the 1600 meters, Maddox Riley in the 100-meter hurdles, Tre Wilson in the discus and the Mustangs’ 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay teams.
They led the way as Iola’s eighth-graders easily cruised to a team title.
For the seventh-graders, Iola’s Layton Stowell had the best boys time in the 3200-meter run
On the girls’ side, Iola’s Bella Rahming took gold in the eighth-grade shot put, Keysha Smith won the seventh-grade 100-meter hurdles, and Brooklyn Holloway was tops in the seventh-grade 200-meter dash. Syla Preston led the way in the seventh-grade discus; Ashton Hesse and Preston went 1-2 in the shot put.
Iola’s seventh-grade girls took second as a team, six points behind Prairie View.
HUMBOLDT’S Skylar Hottenstein narrowly missed winning gold in the 800 meters, placing second in the eighth-grade girls classification. Also in eighth-grade girls, Humboldt’s Laney Hull nabbed top-five finishes in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles.
Marmaton Valley’s Jarred Jamison won gold in the eighth-grade boys 3200 meters, and Cooper Scharff took third in the 100 and 400 and fourth in the 200 to lead the way in seventh-grade boys action. Hudson Rees claimed bronze in the shot put. Jacee Mattox took second in the discus in the eighth-grade girls division, while Sophia Heim took third in the 1600 meters.
Seventh grade boys
Team scores
1. Girard, 76; 6. (tie) Iola, 22 and Humboldt, 22; 8. Marmaton Valley, 18
100 meters
3. Cooper Scharff, MV, 12.63; 9. Kale Pratt, Iola, 13.14; 10. Bryce Culbertson, Humboldt, 13.62; 17. Jase Herrmann, Iola, 13.95; 22. Ethan Lawson, MV, 14.48; 28. Eud Nicolas, Iola, 15.39; 33. Kameren McClenning, MV, 16.16; 36. Luke VanLeeuwen, Humboldt, 17.17
200 meters
4. Scharff, 28.39; 12. Pratt, 30.09; 15. Herrmann, 31.24; 16. Broderick Peters, Iola, 31.33; 22. Lawson, 33.42; 32. Brendon Newman, MV, 36.38; 36. VanLeeuwen, 39.13
400 meters
3. Scharff, 1:01.36; 11. Herrmann, 1:08.68; 19. Layton Stowell, Iola, 1:15.81; 22. McClenning, 1:18.12; 24. Broc Ivy, Humboldt, 1:19.06; 28. Colin Ard, MV, 1:24.14; 35. VanLeeuwen, 1:30.29
800 meters
9. Kreed Jones, Humboldt, 2:53.71; 12. Stowell, 2:55.12; 13. James Hunt, Iola, 2:55.73; 17. Tucker Sutton, MV, 2:59.48; 18. Keegan Hill, Iola, 2:59.79; 21. Thatcher Mueller, Humboldt, 3:02.02; 23. Thomas Allee, MV, 3:08.95; 31. Ard, 3:43.84
1600 meters
7. Hunt, 6:33.13; 13. Kaden McVey, MV, 6:58.23; 16. Ard, 7:08.63
3200 meters
1. Stowell, 13:21.72; 2. Jones, 13:25.32; 3. Sutton, 13:44.13; 6. Allee, 14:07.77; 7. Hill, 14:15.94; 13. Amos Rutoh, Iola, 15:08.15
100 meter hurdles
2. Pratt, 18.81; 9. Mueller, 20.82; 17. Hill, 22.71; 19. Brady Burton, MV, 23.21; 21. Cyler Mason, Humboldt, 26.41; 22. Dagan Barney, MV, 27.35
4×100 relay
5. Humboldt (Collin Cook, Jones, Culbertson, Mueller), 59.79; 10. Marmaton Valley (Hunter Doolittle, Barney, McClenning, Burton), 1:14.58
4×200 relay
9. Marmaton Valley (Newman, McClenning, Burton, McVey), 2:29.46; 10. Humboldt (Cole Anderson, Hudson Rees, Mason, Ivy), 2:31.61
4×400 relay
5. Humboldt (Jones, Ivy, Culbertson, Mueller), 5:02.27; 8. Iola (Hunt, Cadin Peres, Stowell, Hill), 5:29.06; 10. Marmaton Valley (Allee, Sutton, McVey, Ard), 5:39.23
Shot put
3. Rees, 31’8”; 4. Nicolas, 30’7”; 6. Wyatt Burnett, MV, 28’3”; 9. Peters, 26’5”; 11. Mason Ferguson, MV, 24’3”; 24. Cole Anderson, Humboldt, 20’9”; 25. Emmitt Carson, Humboldt, 19’7”; 25. Doolittle, 19’7”
Discus
2. Peters, 82’5”; 4. Rees, 77’11”; 7. Burnett, 70’1”; 10. Ferguson, 68’8”; 12. Nicolas, 66’2.5”; 22. Carson, 52’.5”; 23. Anderson, 51’3”; 29. Barney, 46’1”
Long jump
12. Cook, 14’2”; 13. Culbertson, 13’10.5”; 14. Scharff, 13’5.75; 28. Hunt, 11’1.75; 29. Lawson, 10’11”; 30. Peres, 10’10.25”
High jump
4. Pratt, 5’: 9. Cook, 4’8”; 10. Herrmann, 4’6”; 15. Lawson, 4’2”; 18. Rutoh, 4’
Seventh grade girls
Team scores
1. Prairie View, 70; 2. Iola, 64; 9. Humboldt, 7
100 meters
4. Brooklyn Holloway, Iola, 14.58; 8. Lakyn Meadows, Humboldt 15.10; 10. Abigail Jerome, 15.12; 18. Sheridan Byrd, Iola, 15.54; 30. Kadience Womelsdorf, MV, 16.06; 32. Evva Sander, MV, 16.14; 35. Taylen Blevins, MV, 16.42; 41. Kylie Hennig, Humboldt, 17.88
200 meters
1. Holloway, 32.18; 4. Meadows, 32.70; 14. Dally Curry, Iola, 34.74; 18. Lynsie Fehr, Iola, 35.27; 26. Mya Drake, Humboldt, 36.56; 31. Addison Drake, MV, 37.87; 32. Womelsdorf, 38.00
400 meters
3. Fehr, 1:14.96; 16. Curry, 1:20.90; 19. Bailey Goble, Iola, 1:22.17; 24. Blevins, 1:26.12
800 meters
7. Keysha Smith, Iola, 3:14.69; 17. Goble, 3:32.54
1600 meters
10. Jo Ellison, Humboldt, 7:34.10
3200 meters
5. Ellison, 15:58.36
100 meter hurdles
1. Keysha Smith, Iola, 20.01; 7. A. Drake, 22.21
4×100 relay
2. Iola (Curry, Holloway, Smith, Byrd), 1:00.43; 9. Humboldt, (Meadows, Ella Schomaker, Carlie Weilert, Harlowe Rush), 1:05.40
4×200 relay
9. Humboldt (M. Drake, Hennig, Weilert, Schomaker), 2:21.07; 10. Iola (Zoie Hesse, Elizabeth Maier, Goble, Fehr), 2:22.00; 11. Marmaton Valley (Jae Beachner, Blevins, Sander, Womelsdorf), 2:24.03
4×400 relay
7. Humboldt (Hennig, Weilert, Bristol Krone, Rush), 6:05.95
Shot put
1. Hesse, 30’2.5”; 2. Shyla Preston, Iola, 28’8”; 6. Weilert, 26’3”; 7. Schomaker, 25’9”; 9. A. Drake, 24’7”; 11. Lainey Oswald, Iola, 23’10”; 24. Krone, 20’9’
Discus
1. Preston, 64’4.5”; 3. Hesse, 58’5”; 4. Oswald, 58’2.5”; 5. A. Drake, 57’6”; 22. Krone, 39’
Long jump
2. Holloway, 12’8”; 6. Blevins, 11’9”; 10. Beachner, 11’6”; 11. Curry, 11’4”; 16 (tie). Schomaker, 11’’; 16 (tie). Meadows, 11’; 27. 27. Sander, 9’2”
High jump
4. Byrd, 4’2”; 9. Beachner, 3’10”
Eighth grade boys
Team scores
1. Iola, 83; 8. Marmaton Valley, 16
100 meters
5. Tyler Lord, MV, 12.52; 12. Mason Sterling, Humboldt, 13.25; 21. Gannon Hutton, Iola, 14.11; 22. Maddox Riley, Iola, 14.23; 29. Taner King, Humboldt, 15.57; 35. Avion Seamster, 16.93
200 meters
4. Lord, 27.79; 5. Henry White, Iola, 38.03; 9. Sterling, 38.82; 13. Nick Bauer, Iola, 29.90; 20. Riley, 31.61; 21. Garrett Morrison, MV, 32.07; 32. Seamster, 38.11
400 meters
1. Noah Schowengerdt, Iola, 59.05; 9. Todd Stevenson, MV, 1:07.96; 14. Mason Lampe, Iola, 1:09.19; 16. Brody Thompson, Iola, 1:10.80; 19. Braxton Gray, Humboldt, 1:12.19; 20. Morrison, 1:14.01
800 meters
1. Schowengerdt, 2:25.13; 2. Jakolby Hill, Iola, 2:27.74; 14. Jayden Beene, Iola, 2:47.93; 17. Gray, 2:52.53;
1600 meters
1. Hill, 5:28.33; 2. Bauer, 5:37.52; 6. Beene, 6:05.39; 7. Jarred Jamison, MV, 6:05.70
3200 meters
1. Jamison, 13:08.82; 5. Ricky Rowe, Iola, 14:41.71; 7. Hayden Kelley, Iola, 16:05.38
100-meter hurdles
1. Riley, 17.42; 2. Tre Wilson, Iola, 17:54; 11. Trapper Boren, Iola, 20.19; 13. Maxtyn Mueller, Humboldt, 20.25
4×100 relay
1. Iola (Bauer, White, Schowengerdt, Wilson), 51.61; 8. Humboldt (Gray, Karsen Lampe, Creed Shannon, 4. Carson Russell), 1:01.23
4×200 relay
6. Iola (Hutton, Mathew Drago, Thompson, Beene), 2:06.16; 9. Humboldt (Mueller, Russell, Seamster, Shannon), 2:19.66
4×400 relay
1. Iola (Bauer, White, Schowengerdt, Hill), 4:14.45; 7. Marmaton Valley (Lord, Jamison, Morrison, Stevenson), 4:51.40
Shot put
8. Drago, 34’3”; 18. Hutton, 28’11”; 22. Logan Huff, Iola; 31. Ferguson, 23’11’; 32. Brevyn Campbell, MV, 23’4”; 34. King, 22’6’; 37. Zachary Scott, Humboldt, 17’9”
Discus
1. Wilson, 145’: 12. Carson Peters, Humboldt, 95’3”; 14. King, 92’6”; 18. Drago, 82’4.5”; 21. Campbell, 77’1.5”; 27. Hutton, 66’10”; 33. 43’7.5”; 33. Scott,, 43’7.5”; 35. Ferguson, 37’5”
Long jump
5. Sterling, 16’; 8. Hill, 15’6’: 12. Stevenson, 15’2.75”; 14. Riley, 14’11.5”; 17. Lord, 14’8.75; 19. White, 14’3.5”
High jump
3 (tie). Wilson, 5’ and Stevenson, 5’; 9. Sterling, 4’10”; 12. Beene, 4’6”;
Eighth grade girls
Team scores
1. Coffeyville, 46; 5. Humboldt, 22; 6. Iola, 19; 8. Marmaton Valley, 14
100 meters
5. India Barney, Iola, 13.99; 9. Kylah Sander, MV, 14.42; 11. Skylar Hottenstein, Humboldt, 14.50; 16. Kaya Boone, MV, 15.06; 20. Josey Ellis, Humboldt, 15.21; 24. Teghen Jaro, Humboldt, 15.32; 30. MaHailie Genoble, Iola, 15.75; 31. Naya Williams, MV, 16.14; 35. Kandrella McCullough, Iola, 16.52
200 meters
6. Barney, 31.29; 11. Sander, 31.95; 14. Genoble, 32.86; 16. Ellis, 33.39; 18. Boone, 33.6; 19. Jaro, 33.71; 31. Rylee Woods, Humboldt, 36.45; 32. Gabby Briggs, MV, 38.18; 33. Tessa Brutchin, Iola, 38.21
400 meters
8. Shelby Sprague, MV, 1:14.50; 13. Bella Rahming, Iola, 1:17.76; 19. Anapaula Franco, Humboldt, 1:20.91; 24. Brutchin, 1:27.43; 26. Stephanie Fees, Iola, 1:28.96; 27. Briggs, 1:31.15
800 meters
2. Hottenstein, 2:52.64; 23. Brutchin, 3:56.02
1600 meters
3. Sophia Heim, MV, 7:16.28; 7. Tori Melendez, Humboldt, 7:28.79; 16. Grace Reno, Humboldt, 8:51.63
100-meter hurdles
2. India Barney, Iola, 17.02; 4. Laney Hull, Humboldt, 17.86; 7. Franco, 19.59; 8. Genoble, 19.74; 14. McCullough, 21.11; 16. Braelyn Sutton, MV, 21.71; 18. Williams, 22.30; 21. Briggs, 25.58
4×100-meter relay
5. Humboldt (Jaro, Hull, Ellis, Hottenstein), 1:01.06; 11. Marmaton Valley (Boone, Sprague, Heim, Briggs), 1:06.75; 12. Iola (Madelyn Ashworth, Fees, Bethany Miller, Marlee Westhoff), 1:14.01
4×200-meter relay
6. Marmaton Valley (Sander, Jacee Mattox, Sprague, Sutton), 2:14.61; 10. Humboldt (Woods, Kalyn Baughn, Reno, Jaro), 2:31.80; 11. Iola (Miller, Fees, Ashworth, Brutchin), 2:40.49
Shot put
1. Rahming, 33’2”; 2. Baughn, 30’10.5”; 3. Miller, 30’2.5”; 4. Mattox, 29’; 10. Woods, 28’1.75”; 13. Reno, 26’6.5”; 27. Ashworth, 24’6.25”
Discus
2. Mattox, 71’6”; 6. Miller, 65’5.5”; 10. Reno, 63’.5”; 17. Ashworth, 57’7”; 27. Woods, 45’2.5”; 32. Baughn, 37’4”
Long jump
3. Barney, 13’3.5”; 4. Hull, 13’2.5”; 10. Sander, 13’4”; 11. Sutton, 12’3.5”; 18. Rahming, 11’5’; 24. Boone, 10’7.25”; 28. McCullough, 10’2.5”
Advertisement