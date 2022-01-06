 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Australia denies entry for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open may be over before the tournament begins as he proudly announced he had arrived in Australia, unvaccinated ahead of the tournament.

January 6, 2022 - 9:28 AM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021. (William West/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Novak Djokovic’s abrupt exit from the Australian Open gives new meaning to the term “unforced error.” 

Just to be clear, Djokovic could have steered clear of the entire mess by getting vaccinated like Rafa Nadal, his greatest rival, and just about all the other players, officials, staff members and even fans who set foot inside Melbourne Park when the tournament begins Jan. 17. Or like the “handful” of other players that Australian Open director Craig Tiley acknowledged were also granted exemptions, he could have simply shown up, shut up and kept his fingers crossed hoping that nobody noticed. 

Instead, just before his flight from Dubai to Australia, Djokovic bragged about it on Twitter.

