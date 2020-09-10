Menu Search Log in

Back at it: Chiefs open title defense tonight vs. Houston

Kansas City will kick off the 2020 football season against the Houston Texans tonight on national TV. The setting will be radically different from any past such sights, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

September 10, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his 27-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC championship game Jan.19. Photo by Rich Sugg / The Kansas City Star / TNS

At long last, the masks are coming off.

The personal protective equipment will stay in place, of course, but the wraps will be removed from the COVID-cloistered 2020 NFL season with Thursday’s kickoff opener between the Houston Texans and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only is it a rematch of last season’s wildest playoff game, but it’s also a showcase for two new faces of the league, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson of the Texans _ the AFC’s new-era answer to Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning.

