Back at it — winter sports resume

Area athletes will have a busy schedule starting this weekend as winter sports seasons resume. Several schedule changes are part of the unusual coronavirus-linked season.

January 7, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Iola High's Rebecca Sprague battles for a ball with Osage City's Dani Kerns Dec. 17. Photo by Nick Krug

The winter sports season — idle since before Christmas — ramps up quickly, with high school and middle school athletes returning to action this week.

Iola’s basketball players and wrestlers are anticipating a busy two months, provided the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t disrupt schedules.

The Mustang and Fillies basketball teams will be at Osawatomie on Friday, at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan on Monday and at home next Friday against Wellsville.

