Back at it — winter sports resume

The winter sports season — idle since before Christmas — ramps up quickly, with high school and middle school athletes returning to action this week.

Iola’s basketball players and wrestlers are anticipating a busy two months, provided the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t disrupt schedules.

The Mustang and Fillies basketball teams will be at Osawatomie on Friday, at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan on Monday and at home next Friday against Wellsville.