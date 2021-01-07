Back at it — winter sports resume

The winter sports season — idle since before Christmas — ramps up quickly, with high school and middle school athletes returning to action this week.
Iola’s basketball players and wrestlers are anticipating a busy two months, provided the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t disrupt schedules.
The Mustang and Fillies basketball teams will be at Osawatomie on Friday, at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan on Monday and at home next Friday against Wellsville.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives