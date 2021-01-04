Menu Search Log in

Backups blasted as KC rests starters in loss to LA

The Kansas City Chiefs played without most of their offensive and defensive starters Sunday. Visiting Los Angeles took full advantage, rolling to a 38-21 victory. Next up for KC is the divisional playoff round in two weeks.

January 4, 2021 - 8:56 AM

Justin Jackson (22) of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers rolled to a 38-21 victory Sunday as the Chiefs turned their attention to the postseason and Los Angeles to the precarious future of coach Anthony Lynn.

The Chiefs (14-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced earlier in the day that Lynn could be fired as soon as Monday, when he is expected to meet with ownership. The Chargers (7-9) finished the year with four straight wins, and Herbert has emerged as a franchise QB, but Lynn’s fate may have been sealed when they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

