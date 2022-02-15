 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Balanced attack leads to KU victory

Kansas defeated Oklahoma State on Monday behind Ochai Agbaji's 20 points. All five Jayhawk starters scored in double digits in the 76-62 win. Next for Kansas is West Virginia on Saturday.

February 15, 2022 - 10:24 AM

Christian Braun (2) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against Rondel Walker (5) and Moussa Cisse (33) of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 14, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.

“It was nice not having to sweat,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I don’t think we played great, by any stretch, but I thought we were pretty good. We weren’t very good the first 12 minutes.”

