Baltimore’s struggles with KC continue

Monday's defeat to Kansas City continues a trend for Baltimore, which has lost three straight to the Chiefs in the past three years. The Ravens acknowledge they have to improve to turn the tide.

September 29, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher, left, catches a two-yards touchdown pass against the Ravens’ Malik Harrison, right, in the fourth quarter Monday in Kansas City's 34-20 victory. Photo by USA/TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three years, three games, three defeats.

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and after their latest loss Monday night, all they can do is hope for another shot down the road.

Patrick Mahomes sliced up the Baltimore defense for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 victory that really wasn’t even that close. The Chiefs led 27-10 at halftime and let the margin shrink to seven points before Mahomes put together the clinching 13-play, 75-yard drive.

