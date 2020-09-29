Baltimore’s struggles with KC continue

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three years, three games, three defeats.
The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and after their latest loss Monday night, all they can do is hope for another shot down the road.
Patrick Mahomes sliced up the Baltimore defense for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 victory that really wasn’t even that close. The Chiefs led 27-10 at halftime and let the margin shrink to seven points before Mahomes put together the clinching 13-play, 75-yard drive.
