Jack Steiner knows a thing or two about Allen County sports history, and the athletes that put small towns like Iola, Yates Center and Humboldt on the map.

Steiner is originally from Yates Center and played against Iola several times through his youth. Steiner’s children also played in the area, feeding his many memories of games at area high schools and junior colleges.

He has preserved much of that history, converting his barber shop into a makeshift sports museum.