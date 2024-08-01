Baseball trivia corrected

An article in Wednesday’s Register detailing the Iola Post 15 American Legion’s third consecutive state championship was erroneous when giving perspective on how rare such a feat may be.

Iola is the third team in Kansas American Legion Baseball state history to win three straight titles.

Yates Center won Class B state crowns in 1968, 1969 and 1970.

Iola replicated the feat Monday with a 10-3 win over Hiawatha at the Kansas American Legion Class AA Tournament.

Wednesday’s article incorrectly reported the first three-timer’s club was from Colony. We regret the error.

The Yates Center squad was led by local sports legend — and one-time Sports Illustrated cover boy — Mike Peterson. Peterson was voted tournament MVP in both 1969 and 1970.