Basketball star finds another passion: helping stutterers

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s basketball career can sound like a fairy tale. A McDonald’s All-American in high school in New Jersey, national player of the year, and co-MVP of the McDonald’s game itself. On to Kentucky where Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t just start as a freshman, he helped Kentucky win an NCAA title. Next stop, NBA, where Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 overall draft choice, chosen by Michael Jordan himself.

“It was kind of everything that …”

Here, Kidd-Gilchrist paused for a second.