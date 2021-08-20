 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Basketball star finds another passion: helping stutterers

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's name has ascended to the world's highest stage when it comes to basketball, thriving at high school, winning an NCAA championship and becoming an NBA star. It almost never happened, as he coped with mental struggles because of his stutter.

Speak Now camp director Kim Sabourin speaking with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and campers. Photo by Alejandro A. Alvarez / The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s basketball career can sound like a fairy tale. A McDonald’s All-American in high school in New Jersey, national player of the year, and co-MVP of the McDonald’s game itself. On to Kentucky where Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t just start as a freshman, he helped Kentucky win an NCAA title. Next stop, NBA, where Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 overall draft choice, chosen by Michael Jordan himself.

“It was kind of everything that …”

Here, Kidd-Gilchrist paused for a second.

