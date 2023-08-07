Basketball’s Ricky Rubio taking break; cites mental health

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.

Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. The veteran point guard was also expected to be part of Spain’s team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health,” Rubio said in a statement distributed by the Spanish Basketball Federation, or FEB. “I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.”