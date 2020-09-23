Menu Search Log in

Bats go silent in defeat

St. Louis pitcher Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings to give the Cardinals a 5-0 win over Kansas City. The victory helps St. Louis in its bid for a playoff berth, while the Royals will seek to play spoilers again tonight against the Cardinals.

September 23, 2020

Brady Singer of the Kansas City Royals. Photo by (Duane Burleson/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Gomber heard longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright say that his goal before pitching a complete game against Milwaukee last week was to throw no more than 12 pitches in any inning.

Sounded like a good idea to him.

With the same target in mind, the reliever-turned-starter proceeded to throw six innings of four-hit ball in a crucial spot start against Kansas City on Tuesday night. And with Dylan Carlson and the rest of Gomber’s offense providing support, the Cardinals rolled to a 5-0 victory that gave them the slightest of cushions in the race for a playoff spot.

