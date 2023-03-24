 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Bauer, shunned by MLB, goes to Japan

The Trevor Bauer era in Japan began Friday at an introductory news conference with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball.

March 24, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Trevor Bauer (27) of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/TNS

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Trevor Bauer era in Japan began Friday at an introductory news conference, where he pulled a blue and white Yokohama DeNA BayStars jersey over a white shirt and red tie.

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball, where he was unable to find work this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season.

