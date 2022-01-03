 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Baylor prevails over Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

Baylor pulled away from Ole Miss in the second half to win the Sugar Bowl for the first time in school history. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, a projected first-round NFL pick was injured in the first quarter and watched the game on crutches.

By

Sports

January 3, 2022 - 9:40 AM

Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Sugar Bowl showdown against Mississippi and coach Lane Kiffin’s explosive, Southeastern Conference-leading offense provided a high-profile platform for Baylor to validate its old-school formula of ball control and aggressive defense.

Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 Saturday night as injured Rebels quarterback Matt Corral watched from the sideline on crutches. 

Abram Smith rushed for 172 yards to finish with a single-season record 1,601 for Big 12 champion Baylor (12-2), which won 12 games in a season for the first time. The defense did the rest, finishing with 10 sacks — two by game MVP Terrel Bernard — and three interceptions.

Related
January 4, 2021
January 2, 2020
November 29, 2019
August 8, 2018
Most Popular