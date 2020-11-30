Baylor storms back to stun K-State with late field goal

WACO, Texas (AP) — Charlie Brewer confidently moved Baylor down the field and John Mayers kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play. This was certainly a better way for the Bears to finish a game.
Mayers’ kick gave the Bears a 32-31 win over Kansas State on a rainy Saturday, snapping a five-game losing streak. They lost on a game-ending field goal their last game, the second in a row in which they blew a two-touchdown lead after halftime.
“A big point of emphasis, obviously finishing,” Brewer said. “We got that corrected this week getting a win.”
