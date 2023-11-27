 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bean shines in return as KU routs Cincinnati

After missing Kansas's previous two games due to injury — both losses — quarterback Jason Bean shined in his return Saturday. Bean threw for 250 yards and ran for a pair of long touchdowns in the Jayhawks' 49-16 victory.

By

Sports

November 27, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) scrambles in the first half against Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Bean returned from injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more, helping Kansas snap a two-game losing streak with a 49-16 victory at Cincinnati.

Bean who was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Texas Tech and missed last week’s loss to Kansas State, passed for 250 yards and rushed for 90. He had touchdown runs of 43 and 50 yards to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good to get back out there with the boys,” Bean said. “Last week was tough just sitting on the sideline watching. I wanted to come out and make a statement this week.”

Related
November 14, 2022
October 10, 2022
November 22, 2021
September 5, 2021
Most Popular