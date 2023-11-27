Bean shines in return as KU routs Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Bean returned from injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more, helping Kansas snap a two-game losing streak with a 49-16 victory at Cincinnati.

Bean who was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Texas Tech and missed last week’s loss to Kansas State, passed for 250 yards and rushed for 90. He had touchdown runs of 43 and 50 yards to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good to get back out there with the boys,” Bean said. “Last week was tough just sitting on the sideline watching. I wanted to come out and make a statement this week.”