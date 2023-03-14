Beckmon critical to Lady Lancers reboot

COLONY — Crest High’s girls basketball team made a jump from only winning two games last year to winning 10 games this season, a remarkably quick turnaround.

A large portion of that success has been freshman Aylee Beckmon who served as Crest’s starting point guard. Beckmon was a newcomer to the team and was also accompanied by first-year head coach Steve Zimmerman.

Beckmon’s older sister, senior Haylee Beckmon, was also on the team. Aylee said she was able to learn a lot from Haylee and looked up to her as a role model. The sisters have a similar style of play. They crash hard to the basket, possess good passing skills and deliver tough on-ball defensive pressure.