Beckmon critical to Lady Lancers reboot

Crest High freshman girls basketball player Aylee Beckmon impressed in her first year of high school basketball. She plays an aggressive style of basketball and took lots of advice from her older sister on the team, Haylee.

March 14, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Crest’s Aylee Beckmon (5) against Marmaton Valley. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — Crest High’s girls basketball team made a jump from only winning two games last year to winning 10 games this season, a remarkably quick turnaround. 

A large portion of that success has been freshman Aylee Beckmon who served as Crest’s starting point guard. Beckmon was a newcomer to the team and was also accompanied by first-year head coach Steve Zimmerman. 

Beckmon’s older sister, senior Haylee Beckmon, was also on the team. Aylee said she was able to learn a lot from Haylee and looked up to her as a role model. The sisters have a similar style of play. They crash hard to the basket, possess good passing skills and deliver tough on-ball defensive pressure. 

