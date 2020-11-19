Bedlam is certain to play pivotal point in Big 12 race

Some things to watch in the Big 12 Conference on Saturday, when there are only two games after Texas at Kansas was rescheduled for Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 issues in the Jayhawks program. The four teams that played last week already had scheduled open dates.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma. Bedlam with potentially huge implications in the push to get a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The five-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (5-2, 4-2) have won four in a row since starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 1998. One of their losses was to Big 12-leading Iowa State, whose only conference loss is to the Cowboys (5-1, 4-1). Oklahoma is the Big 12 leader with 46.1 points and 515 total yards per game. Oklahoma State’s defense has allowed only 17.8 points a game, tied for best in the league, and is second in total defense at 311.5 yards per game. The Sooners have won Bedlam five years in a row, and 15 of 17 overall.