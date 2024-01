It’s been a few days since the Patriots’ 2023 season concluded, and there have been no concrete updates about Bill Belichick’s future as head coach.

Belichick reportedly met with owner Robert Kraft on Monday. The head coach said Monday morning that he could wind up having a “series of meetings” with Kraft.

Belichick also said Monday morning that he’s “heavily invested” in the Patriots’ organization. He also alluded to a willingness to relinquish personnel duties.