Bengals’ Mixon charged

According to the warrant, Joe Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

February 3, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hand off to Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.

Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

