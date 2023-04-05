Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday scrapped the idea of inviting the NCAA champion Louisiana State women’s basketball team along with Iowa’s players, who lost the title to LSU, to celebrate at the White House. His wife, Jill, had suggested such a nontraditional scenario a day earlier.

But the social media pushback to her suggestion, made on Monday, was swift and unexpected by her staff, and the commentary led her to drop the idea, too. Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady also looked forward to welcoming LSU to the White House.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s star player, also said Louisiana State shouldn’t have to share the spotlight.