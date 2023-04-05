 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU

President Joe Biden has scrapped the idea of inviting to the White House the NCAA champion Louisiana State women’s basketball team along with Iowa’s players, who lost the title to LSU. First lady Jill Biden had suggested such a nontraditional scenario on Monday.

April 5, 2023 - 1:12 PM

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Women’s History Month in the East Room of the White House on March 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The event was hosted to spotlight contributions women have made to the United States. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday scrapped the idea of inviting the NCAA champion Louisiana State women’s basketball team along with Iowa’s players, who lost the title to LSU, to celebrate at the White House. His wife, Jill, had suggested such a nontraditional scenario a day earlier.

But the social media pushback to her suggestion, made on Monday, was swift and unexpected by her staff, and the commentary led her to drop the idea, too. Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady also looked forward to welcoming LSU to the White House.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s star player, also said Louisiana State shouldn’t have to share the spotlight.

