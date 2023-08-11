 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
Bieniemy’s intense style will pay off eventually

Many of the Kansas City Chiefs have rushed to the defense of their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, after word came out that some of the Washington Commanders were concerned about the intensity he has brought to their team. Bieniemy left Kansas City after last season's Super Bowl title to become offensive coordinator on Commanders coach Ron Rivera's staff. 

August 11, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy speaks to the media after practice at training camp on Aug. 2, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs have heard about some of the concerns coming out of the Washington Commanders camp about the intensity of their new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Chiefs players who spent the past five years playing for Bieniemy think they’re better for having endured it.

“He’s going to really try to get the best out of you every single day,” Mahomes said after Friday’s practice. “He’s going to hold you accountable even when you don’t want to hold yourself accountable, and he made me a better player.”

