Bieniemy’s intense style will pay off eventually

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs have heard about some of the concerns coming out of the Washington Commanders camp about the intensity of their new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Chiefs players who spent the past five years playing for Bieniemy think they’re better for having endured it.

“He’s going to really try to get the best out of you every single day,” Mahomes said after Friday’s practice. “He’s going to hold you accountable even when you don’t want to hold yourself accountable, and he made me a better player.”