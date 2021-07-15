Big 12 commissioner: Players ‘short-sighted’ for not getting vaccinated

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday the league is doing everything it can to encourage vaccinations for all of its athletes, though the conference won’t mandate shots for the coronavirus.

Those not getting vaccinated, however, will be required to submit to multiple COVID-19 tests weekly, as was the case for all athletes throughout the pandemic-affected 2020-21 school year.

“I think it’s very short-sighted to not get vaccinations. Even if the Delta variant weren’t around, it makes sense to get vaccinated,” Bowlsby said during his introductory remarks at football media days.