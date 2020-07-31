Big 12 considering new football options as other leagues make conference-only plans

Just when it seemed like the Big 12 was ready to push all its chips to the center of college football’s metaphorical poker table and bet everything on the hope of pulling off a full-fledged season of 12 games during a pandemic this fall, the conference must now re-evaluate its strategy.

Too many other conferences may have already walked away from the table for the Big 12 to make an aggressive play.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC will only play conference games this season. The ACC is shooting for a conference-only model that allows each of its member schools to play one non-conference game of its choosing, so long as the game is played within that team’s home state and both parties agree to adhere to the ACC’s coronavirus testing protocols.