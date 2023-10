Things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 8:

GAME OF THE WEEK

TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Kansas State (4-2, 2-1) meet in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game that the Wildcats won in overtime. It ended TCU’s undefeated season, though the Horned Frogs still made the four-team College Football Playoff and national title game. Both teams go into Saturday’s meeting after bounce-back wins with unexpected quarterback situations.