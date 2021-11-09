 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
Big 12 hoops could be winner in conference shuffle

The Big 12 is in position to be the big winner in this conference realignment cycle, adding Houston, Cincinnati, and Central Florida from the American Athletic Conference and BYU.

November 9, 2021 - 9:30 AM

In a file image, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against Milwaukee on December 10, 2019, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was so disgusted by the last round of conference realignment — when Missouri and Texas A&M bolted the Big 12 for the SEC — that he vowed never to play the Tigers again.

It didn’t matter that the Border War had been one of the best rivalries in college sports.

Self’s reason was simple: The departures, along with Nebraska’s move to the Big Ten and Colorado’s to the Pac-12, had left the Big 12 on precarious footing. Why continue with a treasured series with the league’s very existence on shaky ground?

