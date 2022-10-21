Big 12 lead at stake as K-State visits TC

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and TCU’s Sonny Dykes provide similar descriptions about the focus of their teams, while players from both sides think much the same way.

One of those teams will be alone atop the Big 12 standings after they meet Saturday night.

Cornerback Josh Newton said the undefeated and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) still haven’t played their best game, and he is fully confident all of his teammates agree even after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 opponents for the first time in school history.