KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Beard played college basketball in Texas, worked for a spell at his alma mater, then spent most of his coaching career at small schools across the state before taking over as the head coach at Texas Tech.

Yet he was downright flabbergasted to learn no school from the Lone Star State had ever won the Big 12 Tournament.

“I’m a Big 12 guy. I’ve spent most of my life in the Big 12,” Beard said, “but I didn’t know that.”