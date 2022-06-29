 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner

Brett Yormark, an executive with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, was named Big 12 commissioner Wednesday. It's an unconventional hire for the embattled conference.

By

Sports

June 29, 2022 - 2:42 PM

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)
Brett YormarkPhoto by Flickr.com

DALLAS (AP) — Brett Yormark, an executive with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, was named Big 12 commissioner Wednesday, another unconventional hire by a major conference amid the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.

Yormark is taking over for Bob Bowlsby, who came to the league a decade ago after stints as athletic director at Stanford, Iowa and Northern Iowa.

The background for Yormark isn’t in college athletics, but could play an interesting role for a conference bracing for challenges in revenue with the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas while adjusting to athletes cashing in on use of their celebrity.

Related
June 3, 2022
December 2, 2021
July 29, 2021
July 27, 2021
Most Popular