Big 12 realignment driven by youth sports economics

Get ready, Big 12 sports fans, for Kansas State vs. Utah and the University of Kansas vs. Arizona. The new Big 12 is coming in next year.

In the aftermath of the PAC-12 crumbling — and losing four of its teams to the Big 12 — you might wonder why the schools migrated toward our conference, centered on the plains.

How did the PAC-12 lose the two most prestigious teams in their conference to the Big 10? Announced last year, the departure of the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles signaled the leverage that the football-fueled Big 10 had over the PAC-12.