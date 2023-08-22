Big 12 relies on running the ball

Chris Klieman won four national championships in five seasons at North Dakota State, bludgeoning teams with a run-heavy offense predicated on a bruising line and a deep stable of talented running backs.

Old-school football. The kind he grew up watching in Waterloo, Iowa.

But when Klieman was hired to replace Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State after the 2018 season, two closely tied questions followed him: Could he replicate the tremendous success he had at the Football Championship Subdivision level in the Big 12? And could he do it relying on the same seemingly bygone offensive system he ran with the Bison?