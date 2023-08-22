 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Big 12 relies on running the ball

The days of the Air Raid dominating the Big 12 might be over. In less than a decade, the league has gone from having more than half the conference running some version of the system to dominating opponents on the ground. 

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is brought down by TCU safety Namdi Obiazor (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Chris Klieman won four national championships in five seasons at North Dakota State, bludgeoning teams with a run-heavy offense predicated on a bruising line and a deep stable of talented running backs.

Old-school football. The kind he grew up watching in Waterloo, Iowa.

But when Klieman was hired to replace Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State after the 2018 season, two closely tied questions followed him: Could he replicate the tremendous success he had at the Football Championship Subdivision level in the Big 12? And could he do it relying on the same seemingly bygone offensive system he ran with the Bison?

