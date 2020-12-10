Menu Search Log in

Big 12 squads play makeup to wrap up regular season

The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with the Big 12 football season. That means three makeup games this weekend because previous contests were postponed due to the coronavirus.

December 10, 2020 - 8:52 AM

Oklahoma defensive lineman Marcus Stripling (33) and linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) will be among the Sooners taking the field Saturday against West Virginia in a game postponed from Thanksgiving weekend. Photo by Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News / TNS

Some things to watch in the Big 12 on Saturday, when three conference games are scheduled to make up earlier postponements because of virus issues. No. 10 Iowa State has completed its regular season and can start prepping for the Big 12 title game Dec. 19 against five-time defending league champ Oklahoma, which has another game to play.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 13 Oklahoma at West Virginia. The Sooners earned their title game slot by winning six games in a row since their first 0-2 start in league play since 1998. They still have a makeup date at West Virginia, a game that was pushed back two weeks from Thanksgiving weekend due to COVID-19 issues in the Sooners program. The Mountaineers (5-4), trying to clinch a winning record in coach Neal Brown’s second season, are coming off a 45-6 loss at Iowa State. West Virginia is 0-8 against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12, and the four Morgantown matchups have had an average score of 53-42 with more than 1,000 yards of total offense in each game.

