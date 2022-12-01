Big 12 title game features top tier running backs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The body types are certainly different for TCU’s Kendre Miller and Kansas State’s 5-foot-6 dynamo Deuce Vaughn, yet the third-year running backs that will be featured in the Big 12 championship game look pretty similar in what they do on the field.

Like Vaughn, the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller can be shifty, elusive and quick. While being nearly 50 pounds lighter, Vaughn can also be hard to tackle and doesn’t shy from contact whether running or blocking. That was on display last week when he bulldozed a Kansas defensive back to spring Malik Knowles for a touchdown.

Miller has rushed for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns, running for a score in every game this season for third-ranked TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP). His 153 yards six weeks ago against Kansas State included two TDs after halftime for the Horned Frogs, who won 38-28 after overcoming an early 28-10 deficit.