 | Fri, Sep 10, 2021
Big 12 welcomes quartet

Big 12 school officials said the conference will add BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston, a quick response after Oklahoma and Texas said they are bolting for the SEC. The Big 12 formally invited the four schools Friday.

September 10, 2021 - 1:54 PM

With Oklahoma and Texas on the way out, the Big 12 announced Friday that it has invited BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five conference and said it has not ruled out further expansion in the future.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the Southeastern Conference no later than July 2025. 

Formal approval of the invites was pending on some campuses, but the expansion is all but done.

