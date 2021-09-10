Big 12 welcomes quartet

With Oklahoma and Texas on the way out, the Big 12 announced Friday that it has invited BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five conference and said it has not ruled out further expansion in the future.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the Southeastern Conference no later than July 2025.

Formal approval of the invites was pending on some campuses, but the expansion is all but done.