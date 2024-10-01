Big plays pave way for IMS eighth-graders

Iola Middle School’s Braylon Keithly pulled in a pair of interceptions Monday against the Anderson County Bulldogs.

Keithly returned the first interception about 30 yards for a touchdown just before halftime. The second interception stopped a Bulldog scoring chance in the second half of Iola’s 20-14 victory.

Monday’s eighth-grade contest was a continuation from Sept. 19, when action was halted midway through the first quarter because of stormy weather.

“We were a little short-handed tonight but the boys still prevailed,” Iola head coach Scott Ellis said. “Braylon did a great job at defensive back tonight.”

Hunter McDaniel broke a scoreless deadlock with a 1-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Keithly’s pick-six came on Anderson County’s subsequent drive to push Iola’s lead to 14-0 at the break.

Anderson County’s Brody Weiser broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to close Iola’s lead to 14-6.

Keithly then found Lucas Boeken on a short pass that Boeken turned into a 46-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs’ subsequent possession went deep into Mustang territory before Keithly’s interception in the end zone snuffed the threat. Iola Middle School’s Ethan Hunt, left, and Henry Kramer, right, team up to tackle Anderson County’s Walker Leabo Monday. Photo by Richard Luken

The Bulldogs scored on a 35-yard pass play from Walker Leabo to Westin Wright late in the fourth quarter.

Anderson County recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the play was nullified because the kick didn’t go the required 10 yards, so Iola got possession.

McDaniel picked up a critical first down to allow Iola to run out the clock.

“We had to grind this game out,” Ellis said. “Anderson County would not go away.”

Broden Emerson carried for 62 yards, while McDaniel had 57 on the ground. Boeken had 47 yards on two catches and six rushing yards. Keithly completed both of the passes to Boeken, and carried twice for five yards.

McDaniel added five tackles and a fumble recovery. Emerson, Boeken and Theodore Beerbower all had five tackles as well. Henry Kramer, Ethan Hunt and Emerson added quarterback sacks.

Iola’s seventh- and eighth-graders will travel to Prairie View Thursday.