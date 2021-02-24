Big second half lifts K-State past Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3’s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57 on Tuesday night.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. Those 3’s gave Kansas State a 3-point lead.

Austin Reaves missed a 3 in the final seconds as the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) won their second straight and first at home in Big 12 play this season.