Menu Search Log in

Big second half lifts K-State past Oklahoma

Kansas State won its second Big 12 game in a row Tuesday, using a big second half for its biggest win of the season over Oklahoma. The Wildcats erased a six-point deficit in the last 3 minutes to win, 62-57.

By

Sports

February 24, 2021 - 9:40 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3’s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57 on Tuesday night.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. Those 3’s gave Kansas State a 3-point lead. 

Austin Reaves missed a 3 in the final seconds as the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) won their second straight and first at home in Big 12 play this season.

Related
February 10, 2021
January 4, 2021
March 12, 2020
March 5, 2020
Trending