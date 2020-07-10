Menu Search Log in

Big Ten scraps nonconference football games due to pandemic

The Big Ten Conference said on Thursday that nonconference football games this fall would no longer be happening because of COVID-19.

By

Sports

July 10, 2020 - 3:30 PM

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh smiles in the fourth quarter of their Big Ten football game against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Michigan won the game, 44-10. Photo by MIKE MUHOLLAND/TNS

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference cited medical advice in making its decision and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said it was “much easier if we’re just working with our Big Ten institutions” in terms of things like scheduling and traveling.

Related
July 9, 2020
June 25, 2020
June 9, 2020
May 8, 2020
Trending