Big Ten showdowns on the menu

A pair of top-10 Big 10 squads will square off when Indiana plays Ohio State today. It's the marquee matchup in NCAA action and is pivotal for both teams in their division race.

November 20, 2020 - 3:29 PM

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper (0) races towards Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) Oct. 24. Photo by TNS

The Big Ten’s four unbeaten teams square off today in two games that could go a long way toward settling the division races.

No. 9 Indiana faces No. 3 Ohio State in a top-10 matchup featuring the conference’s overwhelming favorite against its best early season story.

The Hoosiers have already snapped a 24-game losing streak against Michigan. They’ll look to break a 25-game skid against the Buckeyes.

