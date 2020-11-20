Big Ten showdowns on the menu

The Big Ten’s four unbeaten teams square off today in two games that could go a long way toward settling the division races.
No. 9 Indiana faces No. 3 Ohio State in a top-10 matchup featuring the conference’s overwhelming favorite against its best early season story.
The Hoosiers have already snapped a 24-game losing streak against Michigan. They’ll look to break a 25-game skid against the Buckeyes.
