Four area teams played home games last Friday, with Southern Coffey County and Yates Center on the road. The area went 3-2 with the Southern Coffey County game being ruled a no-contest.

Iola falls late to Prairie View

Iola squandered a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter against Prairie View.A late 25-yard field goal by the Buffalos won the game for Prairie View 23-20. Iola quarterback Landon Weide threw two touchdowns and Brett Willis ran another in for the Mustangs.