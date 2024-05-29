Bill Walton’s kindness and wonderful wackiness made us the grateful ones

Fittingly, my favorite Bill Walton encounter involved only his voice.

It was in October 2000, the day before John Wooden’s 90th birthday. I was visiting with Coach in his modest Encino condo when the phone rang and the answering machine picked up.

Suddenly the room was filled with a familiar deep and gravelly singing from across the globe.

“Happy birthday to you … happy birthday to you … happy birthday from Australia…”

Wooden smiled.

“Oh, that’s Bill Walton,” he said.

The song ended, but Walton was just getting started. Still on the answering machine, just a voice coming from a box, he began describing the weather and his vacation and all sorts of ordinary things when it finally became apparent, he wasn’t just making small talk.

Walton was determined to stay on the line for as long as it took for Wooden to make the slow walk from his family room down the hall to pick up the phone.

Twice a week, he would call, and twice a week, he would patiently kill time until his aging coach could answer.

A simple act of thoughtfulness, breathtaking in its beauty.

It was pure Bill Walton.

On that day, when Wooden finally reached the phone, he cradled the receiver with a smile.

“Bill, Bill, I love you too,” he said to Walton. “Yep, it’s me, I’m here.”

Fifteen minutes later, their conversation ended, Wooden hung up the phone, returned to his chair and explained.

“Bill calls me twice a week, and I love talking to him,” he said, still smiling. “Although, it is safe to say, I don’t do much of the talking.”

An eternally kind and genuinely quirky soul, Bill Walton died Monday at 71, leaving the sports world a noticeably lesser place.

Walton had battled cancer after winning two NBA titles, two NCAA championships, and the hearts of fans captivated by the energy and eccentricity displayed during his 22 years as an NBA and later college basketball television analyst.

Yes, he was a gangly giant who was quite possibly the best college player in history — UCLA was 86-4 in his varsity career and won his first 73 games.

Yes, he was a dominating big man who played vastly different roles on two NBA title teams nine years apart — he starred for the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and was sixth man for the 1986 Boston Celtics.

But what I’ll remember most is the size of his heart.

Check out the extraordinary story from the spring of 2008, when Walton’s body finally broke after 39 surgeries and he was spending entire days on his injured back while contemplating suicide.

At the same time, his son, Luke, was playing for the Lakers in a tense postseason, and Bill desperately wanted to inspire him.

So he would phone Luke before every series and leave a message on his voicemail pretending to be an opposing player talking trash.

You read that right.

For the first four-minute message, he pretended to be Carmelo Anthony promising to kick the Lakers’ butt.