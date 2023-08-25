 | Fri, Aug 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Billie Jean King’s push for equal prize money in 1973 will be celebrated at US Open

50 years ago, tennis legend Billie Jean King pushed for equal prize money at tennis tournaments, leading US Open officials to do just that. Those efforts will be celebrated at this year's tournament.

By

Sports

August 25, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Billie Jean King leaves the stage after being inducted as one of the The Original 9 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 17, 2021, in Newport, Rhode Island. Photo by (Omar Rawlings/International Tennis Hall of Fame/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — When Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open in 1972, she didn’t make the usual remarks about hoping to win again. Instead, she threatened to not play at all the next year — and added that no other women would, either.

That’s because she earned $10,000 for her championship, $15,000 less than what Ilie Năstase won for his.

“I said: ‘This really stinks,’” King recalled Thursday. “And, of course, deep down in my heart of hearts, in my brain, I’m going, ‘I haven’t talked to them yet. You sure you’re doing the right thing here?’ This is the other voice in my head: ‘What if they don’t agree with you on this? I think they do, because we talk about it all the time, but we didn’t talk about this move.’ And so I said, ‘The heck with it. I don’t think we’ll be back.’”

Related
December 3, 2021
July 8, 2019
September 10, 2018
July 6, 2015
Most Popular