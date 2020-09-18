Menu Search Log in

Billings tops field at FS meet

Crest runner keeps her streak going with another first place finish.

September 18, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Ursula Billings Courtesy photo

FORT SCOTT — Crest High’s Ursula Billings kept up her golden running Thursday at the Fort Scott Invitational.

In a meet that featured runners from Fort Scott, Pittsburg, Chanute, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Jayhawk-Linn, Billings bested all comers in the varsity girls race.

Billings ran the course in 22 minutes, 30 seconds, a full half-minute faster than her nearest competitor, Kenzi Hardesty of Fort Scott.

