Billings tops field at FS meet

FORT SCOTT — Crest High’s Ursula Billings kept up her golden running Thursday at the Fort Scott Invitational.

In a meet that featured runners from Fort Scott, Pittsburg, Chanute, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Jayhawk-Linn, Billings bested all comers in the varsity girls race.

Billings ran the course in 22 minutes, 30 seconds, a full half-minute faster than her nearest competitor, Kenzi Hardesty of Fort Scott.