Bills brace for Chiefs, knowing Sunday won’t ease the sting of past heartbreaks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Chiefs week has finally arrived, and excuse the Buffalo Bills and their fanbase from climbing aboard the bandwagon.

Juicy as Sunday’s showdown pitting Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs (9-0) against Josh Allen and the runaway AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) appears, some sober perspective is in order based on recent history.

Successful as the Bills have been in winning three straight regular-season meetings in what’s become an annual matchup between AFC contenders, what stands out is Buffalo coming up empty in the games that truly matter.

Whether at home or at Arrowhead since 2020, Buffalo is 0-3 in its past three playoff meetings against Kansas City.

That includes a 27-24 divisional playoff-round loss at home in January, in which the teams traded leads five times, and was sealed when Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard attempt wide right with 1:43 left.

And no need to bring up Buffalo’s 42-36 overtime divisional-round loss at Kansas City three years ago.

To this day, Bills coach Sean McDermott refuses to answer questions as to whether there was a communication breakdown in having Bass kick off into the end zone rather than keep the ball in play after Buffalo took the lead. The outing was dubbed “13 Seconds,” reflecting how much time was left in regulation for the Chiefs to drive 44 yards on two plays and set up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal.

On Sunday, the seasons don’t hang in the balance for two teams already in the driver’s seat to clinch playoff berths.

But there’s enough subplots to engage a national TV audience.

For Buffalo, the outing marks a chance to end the Chiefs’ bid at a perfect season, while closing the gap in the race for the AFC’s top seed entering the playoffs.

Just as important, the Bills are in position to validate themselves as conference contenders in a season they’ve padded their record against opponents who have gone a combined 25-49, including two wins against Miami (2-6), which plays on Monday night. Buffalo’s two losses are against Baltimore (7-3) and Houston (6-4).

Schedule aside, the Bills have proven much already in what was initially supposed to be a down year for the four-time defending division champions following an offseason of salary cap-forced retooling. Despite parting ways with six of eight captains, Buffalo has won eight of its first 10 games for the eighth time in franchise history, and first since 1993.

The Bills are winning games as a group, getting contributions from each phase at critical junctures, and it was once again apparent in a 30-20 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

It was the defense’s turn to step up in an outing where Allen threw a season-high two interceptions, and dealing with an injury-depleted offense missing receivers Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman. Buffalo forced a season-high four turnovers, with cornerback Taron Johnson opening the scoring with a pick-6.

“Just trying to run our offense to the best of my ability — I don’t feel like I did that today,” Allen said. “I wish I had a couple of throws back, especially early on, but we’ll take 8-2.”