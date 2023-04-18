Bills’ Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a red cap and a Buffalo Bills pullover, safety Damar Hamlin sat down at the podium and declared he’s ready to resume playing football.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said Tuesday, speaking at a news conference at the team’s facility for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati four months ago.

“I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” Hamlin added. “My heart is still in the game.”