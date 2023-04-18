 | Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Bills’ Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose cardiac arrest following a tackle stunned NFL fans across the country in early January, crossed another milestone this week, as doctors declared him ready to resume playing football.

April 18, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, left, visits with President Biden during a trip to the White House March 30. Photo by Twitter / Wikipedia Commons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a red cap and a Buffalo Bills pullover, safety Damar Hamlin sat down at the podium and declared he’s ready to resume playing football.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said Tuesday, speaking at a news conference at the team’s facility for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati four months ago.

“I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” Hamlin added. “My heart is still in the game.”

