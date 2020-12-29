Menu Search Log in

Bills sweep Patriots for first time since 1999

The New England Patriots' AFC East dominance came to an official end Monday, with a 38-9 Buffalo Bills victory. It's the first time in 21 years the Bills have won twice against New England. It's also the Patriots' first losing season since 2000.

December 29, 2020 - 8:32 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills put a cherry atop the changing of the guard in the AFC East.

A week after unseating the Patriots as division champions, Buffalo became the first AFC East team in two decades to sweep New England in a season series with a 38-9 victory Monday night.

Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns to help the Bills stay in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

